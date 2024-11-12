BluSky Clays For Kids Charity Event Raises $9,500 For Hope Against Trafficking

"HOPE is so grateful to BluSky for choosing us as the charity this year. Our goal is to reach as many children as possible to provide safety information & to affect change in the community." Post this

The event, held at Island Lake Gun Range in Brighton, MI, brought together 130 attendees and 25 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, a delicious pancake breakfast, a happy hour, raffle, and awards presentation.

"It was a beautiful day to shoot skeet & celebrate / honor our clients in the best way BluSky knows how - by having fun," remarked Brooke Shulters, BluSky Business Development Manager.

This year's event marked the 3rd annual "Clay for Kids" hosted by the BluSky Detroit office, with HOPE Against Trafficking as a first-time beneficiary. BluSky partnered with 12 local vendors who provided food, entertainment, and support, making the day a memorable experience for all involved. Partners included Prism Specialties, Michigan Shooting Centers, Aramsco, Fortis Group, Element Building Sciences, Extreme Supplies, Sherwin Williams, Hilton Garden Inn, All Inclusive Commercial Building Solutions, Trane, Clear Agent, and Signarama of Novi and Flint.

"HOPE is so grateful to BluSky for choosing us as the charity this year. Our goal is to reach as many children as possible to provide safety information & to affect change in the community," said HOPE's Jill Long, VP and Board of Directors.

About HOPE Against Trafficking

When HOPE Against Trafficking started, the founders realized that there was a lack of long-term, safe, restorative environments for adult survivors of human trafficking. The women who have been rescued or escaped their traffickers lack hope as they have no safe haven, no financial stability, and fear for their lives. HOPE Against Trafficking provides a comprehensive and dedicated program with the vision of helping these survivors to thrive. 90% of women who try to get out of trafficking end up returning to the street through force, for survival or are killed. Their program gives them the chance they never had at life.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

