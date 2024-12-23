BluSky Clays For Kids Charity Event Raises Over $10,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

"It's always great to get out, have some fun and be able to support a cause that is close to my heart. Being a Boys & Girls Club kid was an awesome experience that taught me a lot growing up." Post this

The clays event, held at Rio Salado Sportsman's Club in Mesa, brought together 50 attendees and 13 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, delicious breakfast, raffle prizes, lunch and competition prizes.

This year's event marked the 3rd annual "Clays for Kids" hosted by the BluSky Phoenix office. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Platinum Sponsor Envirocheck, along with Marsh McLennan Agency, AZ Valleywide Electrical Services, Genessis Contracting, CP Build Enterprises, Environmental Forensic Consultants, Inc, Sun-Brite Fire & Water Restoration, ProNet Group, Inc, Allied Universal, and Abatix.

Clays for Kids is one of BluSky's signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

"It's always great to get out, have some fun and be able to support a cause that is close to my heart. Being a Boys & Girls Club kid was an awesome experience that taught me a lot growing up," reflected Jeremy Aikey, BluSky Phoenix Vice President.

"It's such a gift working with an organization that supports our youth. We look forward to this event every year and the joy it brings to so many," remarked Nikki Yochum, BluSky Business Development Manager.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

At 30 Clubs across the Valley, BGCAZ provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people. Their mission is to empower young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community. Their vision is to be the premier out-of-school-time provider and leading voice for youth development in Arizona, ensuring youth and teens have the skills and resilience to successfully navigate childhood and prepare for adulthood.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

