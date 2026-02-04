BluSky Denver Team Raises $35,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Through Two Signature Events

"Our tournament is about building relationships, showing appreciation, and giving back to those we serve – all the things we value at BluSky." Post this

Funds raised came from two exciting events, Clays for a Cause, BluSky's long-standing sporting clays tournament, and the 5th Annual BluSky Invitational Charity Golf Tournament at Plum Creek, which was the largest of the two. The golf tournament took place in July, drawing an impressive 206 attendees, including 53 BluSky employees. The event generated $23,280 and highlights included a spirited golf competition, specialty hole contests, raffles, dinner, and silent auction.

BluSky extends appreciation to the 13 vendors whose partnership and support helped make this year's event possible: HD Construction, Phoenix Contents, Rex, Asbestos Professionals, N\&J Renovations, Higgins and Associates, Aramsco, RIVET Engineering, Colorado Art, Scotts Roofing, Reed Smith, One Nations Restoration Services, and InHome Flooring.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide kids with a safe, supportive, fun, and enriching environment designed to inspire and empower them to reach their fullest potential. BluSky is honored to continue supporting an organization making a meaningful impact in the community.

"Our tournament is about building relationships, showing appreciation, and giving back to those we serve – all the things we value at BluSky," reflected Matt Smith, vice president, BluSky Denver.

"It was clear how much effort went into making it enjoyable for everyone from start to finish. This tournament was well organized, welcoming and a great way to connect outside the office," stated an event participant.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provides kids and teens with a safe, supportive, fun, and enriching environment that empowers them to achieve their greatest potential. The organization is one of the largest and most comprehensive youth development providers in the region, offering after‑school, summer, academic, leadership, and healthy lifestyle programs across its network of club locations. Their mission is to inspire and enable young people, especially those who need support most – to become caring, productive, and responsible citizens.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

