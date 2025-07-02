BluSky Earns Eighth Consecutive Designation As Great Place to Work Certified™ Company

"At BluSky, our people and the culture we cultivate are at the heart of who we are and who we aspire to become. We're deeply grateful that our employees recognize and appreciate this, which has earned us the honor of being Great Place to Work Certified." Post this

"At BluSky, our people and the culture we cultivate are at the heart of who we are and who we aspire to become. We're deeply grateful that our employees recognize and appreciate this, which has earned us the honor of being Great Place to Work Certified. Their feedback inspires us to keep evolving and enhancing our workplace, because our team is truly our most valuable asset," said Kent Stemper, CEO of BluSky.

In 2025, an overwhelming majority of employees participated in the survey process. Notable among their responses is 88 percent found the theme of justice to be a top area in which BluSky excels. This theme measures the extent to which employees perceive that management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals. 88 percent feel good about the way we contribute to the community and feel a sense of pride when they see what the organization accomplishes.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that BluSky Restoration stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors