BluSky Earns Seventh Consecutive Designation As Great Place to Work Certified™ Company

We are honored and humbled that our employees value our culture and because of that we are Great Place to Work Certified. Based on our employees' feedback, we will continue to look to improve upon our culture and environment, because our people are our greatest asset. Post this

"Our employees and the work environment we seek to establish are of paramount importance to the company we strive to be. We are honored and humbled that our employees value our culture and because of that we are Great Place to Work Certified. Based on our employees' feedback, we will continue to look to improve upon our culture and environment, because our people are our greatest asset," remarked Kent Stemper, CEO at BluSky.

In 2024, over 800 employees participated in the survey process. Notable among their responses is 94 percent of employees said they can see how their work and contribution helps achieve BluSky's mission in serving our customers.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means BluSky Restoration Contractors is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors