BluSky Partners with Housing Industry Foundation To Revitalize Youth Transitional Housing

This revitalization overhauled the aging space by reimagining CHC's Santa Clara campus with new flooring, completely remodeled bathrooms, brand new amenities, an up-to-date career center, workstations for the youth, four refurbished bedrooms, seven additional beds, an outdoor seating area, new HVAC systems, and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony, spotlighting the revitalization's impact, occurred at the completion of the project, where local business leaders and community partners toured the facility refurbishments and heard from representatives within the organization and its partners.

BluSky worked alongside many industry partners to complete this project, including: Equity Residential, Sherwin Williams, Benchmark Environmental Engineering, VCS Inc Construction Company, Advanced Home Energy, HD Supply, Moen, Urban Surfaces, American Asphalt, and the Interior Logic Group.

"BluSky and Equity Residential have been essential to the impact of the Housing Industry Foundation's programs. Their expertise and commitment to our mission is at the essence of how HIF partners with, and leverages, the Multifamily Housing Industry to help vitally important community agencies like Covenant House. Because of leaders like Ryan Rusler at BluSky and Mark Tremain at Equity Residential and the great team at Covenant House, more homeless young adults will have safe, stable and supportive housing," stated Steve Sullivan, Executive Director, HIF.

"This revitalization project was a dream that became reality with the generosity of HIF, BluSky and Equity Residential," commented Shelby Booker, Covenant House California (CHC). "Before this project, we were running at a much lower capacity due to the repairs that needed to happen that we couldn't afford. Thanks to this project, we can safely house 30 young people every night in updated bedrooms that are dignifying and beautiful – exactly what they deserve!"

"This project was a true testament of what the Housing Industry Foundation can do when they bring two great companies together and those companies can leverage the resources they have to help rebuild much needed housing for young adults," remarked Mark Tremain, Equity Residential.

"BluSky was honored to be a part of this project – we are a continuous supporter of the Housing Industry Foundation, and we believe it is our duty to serve the community in which we conduct our business," said Ryan Rusler, Vice President, BluSky San Jose.

About The Housing Industry Foundation: The Housing Industry Foundation's (HIF) mission is to help individuals and families remain in or return to stable housing through our Homeless Prevention Programs, including emergency assistance grants, shelter renovations, and affordable housing initiatives. Through extensive relationships with service agencies, nonprofits, and other community based organizations, HIF is able to evaluate and qualify recipients for emergency housing grants, identify priority renovations needs for shelters, and assist teachers, nonprofit, and other public sector workers in securing affordable housing.

About Covenant House California: Covenant House California (CHC) is a nonprofit youth shelter with locations in Anaheim, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Santa Clara that provides sanctuary and support for youth overcoming homelessness and trafficking, ages 18-24. CHC believes that no young person deserves to be homeless; that every young person in California deserves shelter, food, clothing, education, and most importantly, to be loved. Now serving almost 2,500 youth a year, CHC provides a full continuum of services to meet the physical, emotional, educational, vocational, and spiritual well-being of young people, in order to provide them with the best chance for success in independence.

