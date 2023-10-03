BluSky Partners with Wharton Executive Education for Custom Leadership Program

"I'm truly excited about this investment in the future of our company. It's an incredible opportunity for all of us to grow, learn, and lead. Together, we will shape the future success of BluSky." - Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO Tweet this

The program with Wharton Executive Education provides world-class learning solutions that are innovative, evidence-based, and results-focused. The designed content is grounded in research to strengthen business acumen, build personal networks, and prepare leaders for greater success, with all sessions led by Wharton faculty; resulting in a unique learning experience that transforms executives and delivers impact. Participants in the program consist of BluSky executives from various functional areas within the organization such as finance, operations and sales across the country.

The inaugural module of this program launched on September 26 at the Wharton School's Philadelphia campus. As a part of the four-month long learning journey, the 35 BluSky participants will also complete an Action Learning Project in teams, an experiential learning approach which combines utilization of business concepts and leadership skills towards the practical resolution of real business challenges. Each project team is assigned to take on a current BluSky business challenge and are required to work closely in their teams throughout the program duration, with their culminating presentations and graduation in December.

"We're proud to be partnering with Wharton Executive Education. It's a testament to the quality of education our leaders will receive," stated Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "I'm truly excited about this investment in the future of our company. It's an incredible opportunity for all of us to grow, learn, and lead. Together, we will shape the future success of BluSky."

"Custom leadership development programs have the power to transform organizations in a very positive way," remarked Simone Kelly, vice president of leadership development at BluSky. "At BluSky we see it as a way to amplify the skills and capabilities of our leaders as we commit to creating an exceptional experience for our customers. We are proud to offer this level of development for our executives."

