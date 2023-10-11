BluSky Philanthropic Event Raises $140,000 For ALS Research in St. Louis

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced it raised $140,000 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research through its sixth annual Rakers Classic charity golf tournament that occurred on September 18. Funds will continue to support the Miller Lab at Washington University School of Medicine.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced it raised $140,000 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research through its sixth annual Rakers Classic charity golf tournament that occurred on September 18. In 2017, BluSky's close culture of family was rocked when one of its employees, Lyle Rakers, was diagnosed with a rare form of ALS called Brachial Amyotrophic Diplegia (BAD). This ultimately led to the establishment of the Lyle Rakers Charitable Foundation in 2018. The Rakers Classic is the Foundation's signature fundraising event, and BluSky is a major supporter year after year. Since 2018, the tournament has raised a total of $638,000 for the Miller Lab at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We at BluSky support each other in the good times, and the not so good times. We are truly grateful for the overwhelming amount of generosity and kindness from all have participated, sponsored, donated, and volunteered at our events. Our goal is to grow our foundation to really raise significant funds to make a bigger impact in the world of ALS research," said Jim Rable, senior vice president of corporate development at BluSky, and longtime friend of Lyle Rakers.

Through its research, the Miller Lab seeks to understand the mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration in ALS and to develop new, innovative therapies for ALS. "The generous support from the Lyle Rakers Foundation allows us to push research on the cutting edge and bring new RNA-targeted therapies to clinical trial. We are so honored to be associated with the Lyle Rakers Foundation and the terrific group of people that have put together another very successful golf tournament," said Dr. Timothy Miller, director of the Miller Lab.

