BluSky Philanthropic Event Raises $150,000 For ALS Research In St. Louis

"I am truly blessed to work for a company who cares so much about their people. Thank you as well to all our BluSky vendor partners, we truly couldn't have done this without you. My muscles have gotten weaker, but my heart has gotten stronger." Post this

This year's event boasted the largest turnout since it started, and had the support of over 20 different vendors, partners and sponsors, along with the entire BluSky Executive team in attendance.

"We at BluSky support each other in the good times, and the not so good times. We are truly grateful for the overwhelming amount of generosity and kindness from all have participated, sponsored, donated, and volunteered at our events." said Jim Rable, senior vice president of corporate development at BluSky, and longtime friend of Lyle Rakers. "It is so much fun to see friends, family, co-workers, and vendors come together to support our efforts. To see 250 people at the dinner, WOW! Just one of the best days of the year."

"I am blown away by the love and support from so many friends and family. To our BluSky family, every year you have helped us raise the bar, and this year was certainly no exception. I am truly blessed to work for a company who cares so much about their people. Thank you as well to all our BluSky vendor partners, we truly couldn't have done this without you. My muscles have gotten weaker, but my heart has gotten stronger," remarked Lyle Rakers.

Through its research, the Miller Lab seeks to understand the mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration in ALS and to develop new, innovative therapies for ALS. "The generous support from the Lyle Rakers Foundation allows us to push research on the cutting edge and bring new RNA-targeted therapies to clinical trial. We are so honored to be associated with the Lyle Rakers Foundation and the terrific group of people that have put together another very successful golf tournament," said Dr. Timothy Miller, director of the Miller Lab.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors