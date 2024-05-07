BluSky Restoration Accelerates Growth with New Office in Jacksonville, FL

"We are fortunate the services we provide help people get back to business as quickly and safely as possible. Our objective is to consistently be there for our clients when they need us most." Post this

"We are fortunate the services we provide help people get back to business as quickly and safely as possible. Our objective is to consistently be there for our clients when they need us most. Our expansion into Jacksonville gives us greater capacity in the area and allows us to better provide services to those in need," said Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO.

Curtis Gaskalla will oversee operations as vice president of the Jacksonville location. Curtis joined BluSky with over 15 years of experience in construction management and executive leadership of commercial and residential construction projects. He has a diverse background, having completed projects and led teams in healthcare, retail, hospitality, commercial and residential verticals.

As vice president of the Jacksonville, FL office, Curtis is responsible for managing all branch office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management and administration. He is also responsible for leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

He lives with his wife and two daughters in Ponte Vedra, FL where he spends much of his off-duty time with his family, working out and coaching lacrosse at the local high school.

"I am very excited to lead the Jacksonville team and serve in this role. I can't wait to increase our footprint in Florida and help those who experience property damage," remarked Curtis on his new position.

Beginning as a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004, BluSky Restoration has grown organically and through a series of mergers and acquisitions, and currently has a nationwide footprint with over 60 offices from coast to coast.

The new office is located at:

BluSky Restoration Contractors

1250 Imeson Park Blvd, Ste 401

Jacksonville, FL 32218

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

