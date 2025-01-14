BluSky Restoration Accelerates Growth with New Office in Pittsburgh, PA

"It is an honor to serve the people of greater Pittsburgh. I am so proud to be the Vice President of this location and the leader of my incredible team. It truly is a privilege to do what I do." Post this

Vinny McCroy, Vice President of the Pittsburgh office, started his career as a technician, quickly rising through the ranks to become a mitigation manager and later a general manager. His dedication to excellence is reflected in the multiple certifications he holds from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), underscoring his commitment to industry standards and best practices.

As Vice President of the Pittsburgh location, Vinny is responsible for managing all branch office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management and administration. He is also responsible for leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals, resulting in new business opportunities.

Outside of work, Vinny values fitness and wellness, encouraging those around him to adopt active lifestyles. He enjoys practicing golf and plays acoustic guitar in his free time. As a close-knit member of a family with four sisters and a brother, he finds fulfillment in building strong, winning teams at BluSky and fostering a positive work culture which mirrors his own values of collaboration and achievement.

"It is an honor to serve the people of greater Pittsburgh. I am so proud to be the Vice President of this location and the leader of my incredible team. It truly is a privilege to do what I do," remarked Vinny on his new position.

"Vinny brings a wealth of experience to our team. He consistently drives initiatives that not only enhance our company's growth but also foster a collaborative, fun, and inclusive culture. I am confident with his guidance, we will continue to achieve success and build on our shared goals," stated Tim Haas, Regional Vice President at BluSky.

Beginning as a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004, BluSky Restoration has grown organically and through a series of mergers and acquisitions, and currently has a nationwide footprint with offices from coast to coast.

The new office is located at:

BluSky Restoration Contractors

1020 Alcon Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

