BluSky Restoration Adds Ray Lawrence to Leadership Team As Columbus, OH Office Vice President

As vice president, his primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Ray brings with him 35 years of construction industry experience, with his first job being a brick mason. Other experience stems from his position as Construction Manager for an oil corporation, overseeing construction of new gas stations. Ray is an authorized OSHA trainer, city of Columbus licensed contractor, and licensed home improvement contractor.

He resides in Chillicothe, OH with his wife Paula and enjoys spending time outdoors and traveling. Philanthropic causes close to Ray's heart include Sojourners Care Network (he sits on the Board of Directors), Cancer Support Community: Central Ohio (Ambassador), and Tristian Miller Foundation (Ambassador).

"It's not always easy to do the right thing, but it's always the right thing to do…this is so important in the restoration industry. We do whatever it takes to help get people back to normal after a disaster," mentions Ray on his position and mindset at BluSky.

"We are excited to bring Ray in to lead the Columbus team. His remarkable experience in the construction industry, combined with his natural leadership style make this a great opportunity to serve our valued customers in the Columbus market," said James Rice, regional vice president with BluSky.

