BluSky Restoration Appoints Mark Minasian As Chief Executive Officer - Kent Stemper Joins Board of Directors

Minasian is an experienced founder, CEO, and board director with more than 25 years of industrial services leadership. He co-founded Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC, the largest privately owned facilities management platform in North America, a business delivering complex, ongoing, and on-demand essential property services at scale. Within the sector, he has built strategic partnerships with clients across the commercial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology, multifamily, education, and logistics industries.

His deep industrial background, familiarity with BluSky, and proven record of driving growth make him uniquely suited to lead the company at this stage of its evolution. Minasian emphasized that BluSky's mission, culture, and values will remain unchanged under his leadership.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and lead a company with such a strong reputation and dedicated team," said Minasian. "Kent and the team have built an extraordinary foundation, and I am excited to build upon it with them - strengthening and scaling our client partnerships and driving innovation, while staying true to the values and culture that make BluSky a trusted partner."

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

