BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Leadership Changes

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to re-join management as the industry remains as attractive as ever and as the company continues to grow and expand." Post this

Stemper succeeds Drew Bisping, who will remain a Senior Advisor to BluSky as well as a continued significant equity investor in the Company. "I am proud of the team at BluSky and the goals we have achieved over the last several years. I look forward to supporting the Company as an advisor," stated Mr. Bisping. In his role as CEO, Bisping oversaw significant geographic expansion and technology investments to enhance service delivery and staff productivity.

Jon Ward, Chair of the Board of Directors said: "On behalf of the entire BluSky family, we owe Drew Bisping an enormous debt of gratitude for the company's success under his leadership, and I wish to thank him for his invaluable contributions."

In announcing Stemper's return, Mr. Ward stated, "Over the last two years Kent has remained very active as a member of our Board. We are confident that his deep expertise and familiarity with BluSky, as well as the strong relationships that he has maintained with our employees, will support a seamless transition."

BluSky has been jointly owned by leading private markets firms Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, and Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg") since October 2021.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 210 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. With USD 147 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2023, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,900 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over the firm's 37-year history, the firm has organized 11 private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $14 billion. Since inception, the firm's private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous thematic research and the firm's White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

