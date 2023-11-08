BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Merger with Indiana-Based First Response

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with South Bend, Indiana-based First Response.

The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 62 offices in 27 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by First Response, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the South Bend market.

"First Response is another strategic addition as we bolster support for our customers in the Midwest." said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "We are excited to grow our BluSky family and further expand in South Bend and surrounding markets."

Established in 1992, privately-owned and operated First Response provides restoration services to commercial, residential, and government institutions in the greater South Bend area. Mike Scott, vice president, will continue to lead and grow the South Bend location. Bisping will continue as CEO of the merged firm.

"BluSky's heavy focus on employee culture and growth opportunities is a big reason why this merger makes sense. I am excited to grow our presence in and around South Bend as we continue to provide top quality service to our customers. It was clear to our team - and an easy decision to partner with BluSky," reflected Mike Scott on the merger.

Today's announcement is the 15th in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last six years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

