BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Merger with Ohio-Based J&R Restoration

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Waterville, Ohio-based J&R Restoration (J&R).

Combined company will operate 62 offices serving the U.S. coast to coast.

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Waterville, Ohio-based J&R Restoration (J&R).

The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 62 offices in 26 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by J&R, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Waterville / Toledo market.

"J&R strategically fills an area between our Detroit and Columbus locations." said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "We are excited to grow our BluSky family, and further expand in Toledo and surrounding markets."

Founded in 1962, privately-owned and operated J&R provides restoration services to commercial, residential, and government institutions in the greater Toledo area. J&R owners Mike and Jocelyn Bostdorff will remain involved in the operations of the merged company. Bisping will continue as CEO of the merged firm. "J&R Restoration has been known as the leading provider of restoration services in Northwest Ohio & Southeast Michigan for over 60 years. Our rich tradition of serving people in their time of need is only made possible by the team of people who dedicate their lives to caring for others. BluSky immediately stood out to us at the perfect partner to expand our ability to provide the greatest opportunity for our staff and clients," remarked Mike and Jocelyn on the news.

Today's announcement is the 14th in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last six years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 8009568844, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors