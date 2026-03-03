BluSky Restoration Contractors Appoints Drew Nannis as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Drew to BluSky," said CEO Mark Minasian. "His demonstrated success in accelerating revenue growth and leading high‑performing teams will be a key driver of our continued expansion and our commitment to delivering industry‑leading service to clients nationwide." Post this

In his new role, Drew will lead BluSky's Commercial Organization and serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. A key priority for Drew will be supporting BluSky branches by delivering vetted, active demand for local teams. His experience in building structured demand-generation models and aligning that demand with high-performing teams will improve efficiency, enabling branch leaders and teams to stay focused on execution and delivering exceptional customer outcomes. Additionally, Drew will focus on building a disciplined, scalable sales engine to support BluSky's growth objectives.

Drew brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and executing go-to-market strategies for organizations with aggressive growth targets. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive roles where he successfully built integrated commercial strategies, strengthened pipeline performance, developed innovative offerings, and partnered closely with operations to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

"The operational excellence demonstrated by BluSky Restoration Contractors in the commercial property restoration and disaster recovery market reflects the exceptional skill, professionalism, and leadership of our team," said Drew Nannis, CRO at BluSky Restoration Contractors. "BluSky's national, regional, and local client partnerships have created a strong foundation for continued growth in the large-loss and commercial restoration sector. I am honored to join BluSky and contribute to expanding our capabilities and market presence."

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

