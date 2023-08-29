BluSky Restoration Contractors Names Justin Reiske Director of Safety

"I am most excited about collaborating with all different departments across BluSky nation, to enhance, innovate, and improve health and safety protocols as we continue to grow." Tweet this

Reporting to the chief operating officer, Justin will ensure a high level of governance and operating compliance in BluSky safety and emergency planning. He will plan, implement, and supervise all project safety, general corporate safety, and risk control activities. Justin will provide safety guidance and support to all operations business units to deliver an overall reduction of operating risk, underpin safety performance improvement and ensure compliance. He will also drive the further development of continued safety training for all employees, as well as supervisory roles in the field.

Reiske is from Chesterfield, VA, he holds a master's degree in Safety, Security and Emergency Management from Eastern Kentucky University. He started his career in EH&S consulting performing project monitoring and planning for Asbestos, Lead & Mold renovations. He has performed project planning for Health and Safety across the Construction, Manufacturing, and Distribution sectors, including stints at Amazon Fulfillment Centers and CarMax Auto Superstores.

When not working, he and his wife of 10 years and three children like to spend time outdoors, exploring state and local parks. He also likes to work on his "below average" golf game when time allows. Justin is a self-described servant leader, and he is looking forward to empowering team members at all levels of BluSky.

"I am most excited about collaborating with all different departments across BluSky nation, to enhance, innovate, and improve health and safety protocols as we continue to grow," reflected Justin on his recent appointment.

