BluSky Restoration Contractors Names Peter Dobbelsteyn As Executive Vice President-West in Strategic Leadership Move

As BluSky continues to expand both the geographical footprint and number of office locations, adjustments are being made to the leadership structure to ensure the company has adequate guidance and focus across the entire enterprise. Peter is responsible for working directly with chief operating officer, Art Eunson, as well as regional vice presidents for multiple regions.

Peter joins BluSky after three years as the president/general manager for a leading global suspended access manufacturing equipment company, SafeWorks-Hydro Mobile that is comprised of 600+ employees, 30 US retail branches, 6 unique product lines, 7 international factories, and global commercial operations. Prior to this, Peter built a successful 20-year career with General Electric in progressive service and sales leadership roles in their Power Generation Services division. Prior to his departure, Peter led General Electric's $400 million Gas & Steam Turbine Maintenance business for the US West Region servicing 350 power plants.

Originally from Canada, Peter completed his studies in Business & Supply Chain Management through the University of Alberta and his Master of Business Administration from IVEY Business School at Western University. Outside of work, he enjoys boating, hockey, golf, tennis, and mountain biking.

"I am very excited to start this opportunity with BluSky, an exceptional growth-focused organization with a world class leadership team that grasps the importance of a strong culture and empathy for both employees and customers," remarked Peter on his new role.

