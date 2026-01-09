BluSky Restoration Contractors Supports 200+ Charities Nationwide With Over $307k in 2025

"These efforts go beyond financial contributions – they represent thousands of volunteer hours and the passion of our team to make a meaningful difference. We're proud to stand alongside our partners and employees in creating positive impact where it matters most." Post this

In addition to monetary contributions, BluSky personnel devoted substantial volunteer hours to nonprofits through its annual Day of Giving in November. Employees companywide spent the day before Thanksgiving volunteering with over 40 charities in their local communities, with over 2,000 hours of service. Among the many diverse activities were giving time and resources to families staying at various Ronald McDonald House locations around the country, supporting Veterans and young children, cleaning and performing general labor to improve various community facilities, and getting our hands dirty helping build with Habitat For Humanity.

"At BluSky, giving back is woven into the fabric of who we are. Supporting more than 200 charities and contributing over $307,000 in 2025 reflects our commitment to strengthening communities nationwide. These efforts go beyond financial contributions – they represent thousands of volunteer hours and the passion of our team to make a meaningful difference. We're proud to stand alongside our partners and employees in creating positive impact where it matters most," reflected Lisa Tran, National Director of Marketing at BluSky.

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

