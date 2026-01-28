BluSky Restoration Elevates Brady Burwell to Vice President of Ventura Office

"I'm very grateful to be offered this position, especially at the office where I started," said Burwell. "The team we have in Ventura is the best of the best, and I am excited to help take this office to new levels." Post this

As vice president, Brady's primary goal is to continue building strong relationships within the industry and lead the Ventura team to new levels of success.

Brady first joined BluSky in June 2021 as a project director at the Ventura office. He graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in business administration. Over the past several years, Brady has demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence and customer service, earning the respect of his colleagues and clients alike.

Outside of work, Brady enjoys spending weekends in the garage working on projects and spending time with family. In August, he welcomed a daughter, Brynlee.

"I'm very grateful to be offered this position, especially at the office where I started," said Burwell. "The team we have in Ventura is the best of the best, and I am excited to help take this office to new levels."

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country.

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected]

