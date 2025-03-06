BluSky Restoration Elevates Dana Guetz to Vice President of High Country, CO Office

"We are so happy to elevate Dana to this position. She brings strong organizational and relationship building skills to the High Country team and will look to expand on the growth trajectory the office has recently began building momentum towards." Post this

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Dana originally joined BluSky in March 2023 as the Business Development Manager for commercial and hospitality accounts. With a robust background in the industry, Dana brings extensive experience from previous roles in commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC, as well as product development at DeWalt-Stanley.

A proud graduate of Duke University, she holds a degree in Economics and Marketing Studies. This academic foundation has been instrumental in shaping a strategic and analytical approach to business development.

Outside of professional pursuits, Dana is a dedicated parent to two children, Riley and Brody. In their free time, they enjoy golfing, skiing, biking, and traveling, always seeking new adventures and experiences.

"I am honored and grateful to have been offered the opportunity to join the High Country office. The strong foundation this team has built in the mountain communities is a true testament to their relationship-based sales model, hard work, and dedication to our customers. Having a long-standing relationship with the mountain communities, I look forward to combining my appreciation for the mountain lifestyle while exemplifying our BluSky core values," said Guetz on her new role.

"We are so happy to elevate Dana to this position. She brings strong organizational and relationship building skills to the High Country team and will look to expand on the growth trajectory the office has recently began building momentum towards," remarked Todd Smith, regional vice president with BluSky.

