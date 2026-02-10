BluSky Restoration Elevates Drew Tramonte to Vice President of Dallas, TX Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the promotion of Drew Tramonte as vice president of the Dallas office. In his new role, Drew will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerful combination of industry expertise, leadership and people-first philosophy lands him the role.

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the promotion of Drew Tramonte as vice president of the Dallas office. In his new role, Drew will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As Vice President of BluSky's Dallas office, Drew brings a powerful combination of restoration expertise, operational leadership, and a people‑first philosophy to one of the company's fastest‑growing markets. With a strong background in commercial restoration, roofing, and large‑loss recovery, Drew is positioned to lead this team to success throughout the Dallas region.

Drew began his BluSky career as a Business Development Manager, where he quickly distinguished himself through his deep industry knowledge and ability to build trusted partnerships. Prior to joining BluSky, he served as Sales and Operations Manager for a roofing company, gaining hands‑on experience in field operations, team management, and customer service delivery. His career has included extensive work in hurricane disaster recovery, complex large‑loss restoration, and emergency mitigation, giving him a well‑rounded perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing clients in moments of crisis.

Drew attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and he continues to invest in professional development through industry certifications, including IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) and Certified Health & Restoration Technician (CHRT). He has also completed extensive training in large‑loss response, emergency mitigation, and client service excellence.

A committed leader in the Dallas business community, Drew is an active member of BOMA Dallas and BOMA Fort Worth. Outside of work, Drew is dedicated to living with purpose. He enjoys reading, traveling, and exploring the outdoors - often with his dog by his side. He is actively involved in his church and several local non‑profits and is an enthusiastic fan of the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and LSU Tigers. Drew also maintains an active lifestyle through fitness and distance running. Driven by relationships, service, and continuous improvement, Drew brings energy and vision to BluSky's Dallas leadership team, helping shape a high‑performing culture that delivers meaningful impact for clients and communities.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

