BluSky Restoration Elevates Tracy LoVerde to Vice President of Silicon Valley Office

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Tracy's passion for restoration began on the other side of the business, where she spent more than 18 years as a commercial and residential property management professional in the Bay Area market. That experience shaped her strong appreciation for operational excellence, customer advocacy, and delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes.

Over the past three years at BluSky in her role as project director, Tracy has brought what she describes as a healthy obsession with customer service, efficiency, and brand consistency. She is known for translating complex challenges into streamlined solutions while maintaining a client-first mindset.

Born and raised in San Jose, California, Tracy's energy extends well beyond the workday. Outside of work, she stays just as busy supporting her two AAU basketball teens, Santino and Gianna, alongside her husband Giovanni, their three dogs - Bauer, Mocha, and Raven - and their cat, Peanut Butter. Tracy also enjoys creating memorable experiences for her family through events, celebrations, and home design.

"I am so excited to serve not only this team at BluSky, but our valued clients who need us most when disaster hits," said LoVerde on her new role.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

