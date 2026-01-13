BluSky Restoration Expands Operations with New Northern Illinois Location

"With this addition, we can respond faster to emergencies and deliver the same exceptional restoration services our clients expect – whether it's water, fire, storm damage, or environmental remediation." Post this

This strategic decision was made with many of our national clients in mind, ensuring we can continue to respond quickly and effectively to their emergency needs. Partnered with nearby BluSky locations, we can leverage additional resources during large-scale storm events and other disasters throughout the year. The new office reflects our commitment to serving a client portfolio that includes numerous properties in this region, allowing us to deliver tailored support where it's needed most. We're now positioned to provide property owners and managers – both existing and new – with the same exceptional customer experience and quality restoration services BluSky is known for nationwide.

The Waukegan office will provide 24/7 emergency response, full-service restoration, and reconstruction solutions for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, multi-family, residential, and senior living properties, just to name a few. BluSky's nationwide resources combined with local expertise ensure rapid recovery and minimal downtime for businesses impacted by disaster.

The new branch is located at:

BluSky Restoration Contractors

3232 W Monroe St.

Waukegan, IL 60085

