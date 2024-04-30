BluSky Restoration Names Brian Davis As Executive Vice President - East in Strategic Leadership Move

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the promotion of Brian Davis to executive vice president (EVP) – East.

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promotion will support BluSky's rapidly growing footprint across the country.

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the promotion of Brian Davis to executive vice president (EVP) – East.

As BluSky continues to expand both the geographical footprint and number of office locations, adjustments are being made to the leadership structure to ensure the company has adequate guidance and focus across the entire enterprise. Brian is responsible for working directly with the chief operating officer, Art Eunson, as well as regional vice presidents for multiple regions.

Brian joined BluSky in 2023, after several years in a leadership role with another restoration company. He has over 25 years of experience in operational management, sales growth, financial forecasting, and company acquisitions. Brian takes great pride in customer relationship development & management, financial acumen, contract negotiation, market development, and safety performance.

He has managed and trained diverse teams with varied backgrounds from degreed professionals to non-English speaking associates. In addition, he is well-versed in the restoration industry, having managed a large national restoration division, responding to commercial property damage.

"We are thrilled about the growth BluSky has experienced and look forward to Brian leading the teams in his region in providing best-in-class restoration services to our clients," remarked BluSky chief operating officer Art Eunson.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors