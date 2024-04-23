BluSky Restoration Names James Rice Regional Vice President: Midwest

"We are thrilled James has joined BluSky, and are confident that he will make valuable contributions to our organization by leading the Midwest offices to success, and we enthusiastically welcome him to the team." Post this

James is responsible for managing the BluSky Midwest regional offices and assisting the respective vice presidents with leading their teams in areas of business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

James is an accomplished and results-focused professional with over 20 years of experience in operations, financial analysis, strategic planning, business development, and objective achievement. He has a proven track record of success in overseeing multiple operations, such as recruiting new employees, analyzing new business opportunities, handling cross-departmental budgets, ensuring high level of customer service, and implementing robust policies/strategies aimed at ensuring process and revenue optimization.

His background also includes building homes and growing up in the construction industry, and most recently held high-level positions in the restoration industry for a national firm.

When away from the office, James spends time with his wife and two grown sons. He loves to be outdoors and go kayaking, mountain biking, fishing and golfing.

"We are thrilled James has joined BluSky, and are confident that he will make valuable contributions to our organization by leading the Midwest offices to success, and we enthusiastically welcome him to the team," remarked BluSky chief human resources officer Jeff Thornsbury.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors