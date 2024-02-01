BluSky Restoration Names Jamie Greco Vice President of Residential Services

"We are confident that Jamie will make valuable contributions to our organization, leading the strategic vision for the residential services division, and we enthusiastically welcome him to the team." Post this

Jamie's previous experience in the restoration industry includes serving as the director of national programs for a large national franchise organization, where he managed a team supporting national sales and field operations. He developed standard contract schedules of work for fire mitigation, content pack-outs, mold remediation, and reconstruction services. Jamie also drove the restructuring of the national sales department, enhancing interdepartmental relations and ensuring excellence in service delivery.

His background also includes managing independent restoration contractors for Alacrity Solutions, and several years leading construction teams for new home building companies.

Jamie is passionate about growth and strategic direction, and he is thrilled to help evolve the residential services side of the BluSky business across the country.

"We are confident that Jamie will make valuable contributions to our organization, leading the strategic vision for the residential services division, and we enthusiastically welcome him to the team," remarked BluSky executive vice president Jason Cain.

