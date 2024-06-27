BluSky Restoration Names Todd Richardson Chief Commercial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to BluSky. His success and experience in the property services arena provides the perfect bridge to collaborate with our clients and their unique property needs." Post this

As Chief Commercial Officer, Todd is responsible for leading all growth and market positioning activities for BluSky, including enhancing our capabilities to service large enterprise clients with complex needs.

Todd has an extensive 30-year career in real estate and property services. This includes serving in executive roles at CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, and ABM, where he led national and global business development, corporate development, marketing, and strategy initiatives. At CBRE, Todd notably built the life sciences sector into a world leader, growing revenues from $200 million to $2.5 billion in seven years, and tripling the size of the global laboratory services business in two years. He started in property operations and later moved into running national property services sales and marketing teams at ABM and Cushman & Wakefield, achieving similar success.

This new position at BluSky aims to attract a broader range of clients across all sectors of business – most notably large national corporate clients. With Todd's experience selling to and managing some of the largest national and global real estate investors and corporate outsourcing relationships, BluSky will continue to lead the market in serving more complex client needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to BluSky. His success and experience in the property services arena provides the perfect bridge to collaborate with our clients and their unique property needs. I look forward to the exciting plans and client service initiatives he will implement with our market activities for BluSky," remarked BluSky CEO Kent Stemper.

