BluSky Restoration Promotes Jeff Zielinski to Vice President of Tampa / Florida Gulf Coast Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the promotion of Jeff Zielinski as vice president of the Tampa / Florida Gulf Coast office. In his new role, Jeff will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

Local expertise and proven leadership drive continued growth in the region

As vice president, Jeff's primary objective is to foster growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to build strong relationships with industry professionals and create new business opportunities.

Jeff brings more than 20 years of construction industry experience to this role, along with a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence. Previously serving as a Regional Sales Director at BluSky, he is recognized for driving growth, developing high-performing teams, and implementing effective process improvements.

A graduate of the University of South Florida, Jeff is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he lives with his wife and two children. He remains actively engaged in the community and enjoys spending time boating and traveling with his family.

"I'm honored to take on this role and continue building strong partnerships while delivering exceptional service to our clients when they need us most," said Zielinski on his new position.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

