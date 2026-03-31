BluSky Restoration Welcomes Brandon Tanner as Chief Solutions Officer

"BluSky has built a strong reputation for delivering when it matters most. I look forward to working alongside the team to deepen client relationships, expand our capabilities across key markets, and continue delivering solutions that create long-term value for our partners." Post this

Tanner brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience from Cushman & Wakefield, where he led and delivered global client solutions across complex, multi-regional organizations. His background in strategic account management, enterprise partnerships, and facilities services positions him to further strengthen BluSky's relationships across commercial real estate, facilities management, and insurance channels.

In his role as Chief Solutions Officer, Tanner will lead BluSky's strategic account approach, focusing on expanding relationships with multi-regional clients, strengthening partnerships, and driving growth across targeted vertical markets. He will work closely with Sales, Marketing, and Operations teams to align strategy and execution, ensuring BluSky continues to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions for its clients.

"Brandon brings a proven ability to build and scale strategic partnerships while delivering meaningful outcomes for clients," said Mark Minasian, Chief Executive Officer at BluSky. "His leadership experience and deep understanding of enterprise client needs will play a critical role as we continue to grow, strengthen our market position, and elevate how we serve our customers."

Tanner's appointment supports BluSky's continued focus on delivering consistent, high-quality service across its expanding national footprint and advancing its strategic growth initiatives.

"I'm excited to join BluSky at such an important time in the company's growth," said Brandon Tanner, Chief Solutions Officer. "BluSky has built a strong reputation for delivering when it matters most. I look forward to working alongside the team to deepen client relationships, expand our capabilities across key markets, and continue delivering solutions that create long-term value for our partners."

BluSky Restoration Contractors has grown significantly in recent years, expanding its presence across the United States while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence, client service, and large-loss expertise.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. BluSky is known for its ability to deliver rapid response, clear communication, and consistent execution across complex, large-scale projects. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors