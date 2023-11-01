BluXinga Named Emerging Startup of the Year for Creating New HR Technology that Strengthens Corporate Culture and Supports Employee Performance

"It's truly revolutionary, standing on its own and helping business owners retain colleagues longer, achieve goals faster, and strengthen internal culture now." Post this

"To be able to take this app from an idea while jogging through to production has been a rewarding endeavor, and I am very proud that BluXinga has been recognized for the immense value that it brings to small- and medium-sized businesses across the world," said Kenneth Krys, Founder and CEO at BluXinga and Executive Chairman and Founder of KRyS Global, an international asset recovery firm focused on offshore focused fraud investigations, cross-border insolvency and restructurings, and litigation support.

Built to meet the needs of today's work world, BluXinga provides:

Real-time and efficient feedback on performance and achievements

Open lines of communication and immediate knowledge of issues regarding employee mental health and team culture

Resources to assist employees in achieving their target goals quicker

"Our mission is to give professional service firms the ability to significantly expand performance with the resources that they already have in place. BluXinga is not just another productivity app or goals tracking app. It's truly revolutionary, standing on its own and helping business owners retain colleagues longer, achieve goals faster, and strengthen internal culture now," Krys added.

Poised for strong growth

With this recognition and increased product adoption in the professional services industry, BluXinga has hired Olivia Dannheiser to serve as its new Director of Product Operations.

Dannheiser brings experience in both human resources and business operations settings in SaaS start-ups, and time in HR gave her an insider's understanding of the pain for those giving and receiving a standard annual performance review.

"I wanted to be part of a company that cares about its people and gives them the right tools to grow their career and the business at the same time, and there is no better company to do that than BluXinga," said Dannheiser. "I want to help eliminate common workplace anxieties. Employees all across the United States are struggling to find their place at work, especially in today's less structured hybrid work environment. BluXinga is the answer to help change that, and I look forward to being part of the solution."

The company plans to announce more new product features that power employee growth in the coming year. To request a demo, schedule time with interim sales and marketing director Kevin Lichtenfels at https://calendly.com/kevin-lichtenfels/30min

About BluXinga

Based in New York, BluXinga is an award-winning employee empowerment tool designed to provide immediate assessment and support for companies with limited time and resources. Immediate feedback loops in BluXinga helps leaders to create a positive work culture, empower and retain employees, and build a more productive workplace. To experience the BluXinga difference, request a free trial at www.bluxinga.com.

