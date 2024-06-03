BLVD United Signs MOU with MeDoDo Coin: Pioneering a New Era in Fan Engagement and Biotech Innovation

BLVD United Announces MOU with MeDoDo Coin, Launches New Era in Fan Engagement and Biotech Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an unprecedented fusion of innovative science and advanced technology, a leading biotech company has unveiled an ambitious project to bring back the extinct Dodo Bird. Embracing the spirit of this fearless and curious bird, the company is also introducing the MeDoDo Coin.

Historically, the Dodo Bird was known for its fearless and inquisitive nature, often following humans out of sheer fascination. Inspired by this behavior, the MeDoDo Coin symbolizes the unwavering love and support fans offer their favorite artists, mirroring the Dodo Bird's curious devotion. The MeDoDo Coin operates on the BEP-20 standard. This unique cryptocurrency aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where fans can connect with and support their beloved artists in ground-breaking ways.

In an exciting development, MeDoDo is finalizing talks with "The Plu9," the world's most anticipated and largest hip-hop metaverse. Designed by the visionary behind the phenomenally successful "Grand Theft Auto 5" (GTA 5), which grossed over $10 billion for Sony PlayStation, "The Plu9" will serve as the launch platform for this new digital

BLVD United, exclusively distributed by Bungalo-Universal Music Group, led by Managing Partner Damuer H. Leffridge, is spearheading the project. Leffridge has a storied history of collaborating with superstars like Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Eric Bellinger. Notably, BLVD United was instrumental in the triumphant return of Billboard and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award-winning multi-platinum group B2K, which achieved significant acclaim, including a nomination for Billboard Tour of the Year 2020.

Additionally, Leffridge piloted the affiliate sales and marketing efforts of the Zondervan- published Audie Award-winning audio Bible, "The Bible Experience." The project features a constellation of stars, including three Oscar winners, five Golden Globe winners, seven Emmy winners, and twenty-three Grammy winners. Led by Academy Award-winning actors Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Denzel Washington, along with Angela Bassett, Blair Underwood, and Samuel L. Jackson, establishing Leffridge's expertise and significant presence in the industry.

Get ready to connect with music superstars, top producers, Hollywood icons, and your favorite industry legends from around the world in a groundbreaking way. The MeDoDo Coin and its exciting projects are poised to transform fan interaction and support, taking engagement to unprecedented levels.

About BLVD United:

Driven by innovative projects across various media platforms BLVD United stands at the vanguard of the entertainment industry and is a cutting-edge entertainment powerhouse with deepened industry experience complemented by a proven track record of success. BLVD United features an award-winning creative team of industry veterans and celebrated artists.

