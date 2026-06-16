Blytz® and Rent Manager Partner to Simplify Rent Payments for Property Managers and Residents

"Our residents deserve payment options that reflect how people live today. Blytz makes paying rent easier, faster, and more convenient while helping our team operate more efficiently." Post this

"At Blytz, we believe getting paid should be as simple as sending a text message," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder and CEO of Blytz. "For too long, rent payments have been constrained by outdated processes that create friction for both residents and property managers. By integrating with Rent Manager, we're helping communities modernize the payment experience while giving residents more flexibility and convenience in how they pay."

"The Rent Manager team is dedicated to providing a network of choice for our customers through our Partner Network. So, we are excited that our platform has enabled Blytz to develop an integration and better meet the needs of the property management industry," commented Joe Easton, Director of Partnerships & Industry Relations at Rent Manager.

Among the first organizations to benefit from the integration is Renaissance Properties, which expanded its relationship with Blytz after seeing success with the platform in another business.

"I've seen firsthand the positive impact Blytz can have on both operations and customer experience with my automotive business, 2nd Chance Auto Sales, so expanding that partnership into Renaissance Properties, our property management company, was a natural next step," said Tony Richards, Owner, Renaissance Properties. "Our residents deserve payment options that reflect how people live today. Blytz makes paying rent easier, faster, and more convenient while helping our team operate more efficiently."

The announcement marks another step in Blytz's expansion beyond traditional payment acceptance and into intelligent payment orchestration and collections. Today, the Blytz platform includes BlytzPay®, BlytzCollect™, and BlytzCash™, helping organizations improve payment performance, increase customer engagement, and provide consumers with more flexible ways to pay.

The Rent Manager integration is available immediately for qualified customers.

About Rent Manager

Rent Manager is powerful, customizable property management software built to scale with your portfolio. From accounting and operations to leasing and maintenance, it unifies every aspect of your business in one fully integrated platform—now enhanced by Orion AI, an evolving technology that introduces smarter automation, deeper insights, and greater efficiency across your organization. Learn more at rentmanager.com.

About Blytz

Blytz® is rethinking how businesses get paid. Built as an intelligent payments and collections platform, Blytz transforms static customer records into automated conversations, frictionless payments, and real-time insights. Through a growing suite of solutions, including BlytzPay®, BlytzCollect™, and BlytzCash™, organizations can streamline operations, accelerate payments, and create better customer experiences. Learn more at blytz.com.

Media Contact

Val Henderson, Blytz, 1 8016582212, [email protected], www.blytz.com

SOURCE Blytz