Blytz® Appoints Jeremy White as Chief Strategic Development Officer

The market is ready for a more intelligent, customer-centered approach, and that's what drew me to Blytz. I'm excited to work with our customers and partners as we grow and bring meaningful innovation to the market. Post this

In his new role, White will lead strategic growth initiatives, strengthen industry partnerships, and help expand Blytz's presence as more lenders look for smarter ways to improve payments and collections without adding complexity.

"Jeremy has spent more than 20 years in this industry and understands what lenders are actually up against every day," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder and CEO of Blytz. "He's seen where the old approaches stop working, and he shares our belief that technology isn't valuable just because it's new. It has to make the work easier, improve the customer experience, and ultimately help lenders get paid. We don't need to give teams more software to manage. We need to give them better ways to reach people, remove friction, and get accounts resolved. Jeremy gets that, and he's going to be a big part of where we take Blytz next."

Blytz has expanded beyond text payments to include AI-powered collections, intelligent automation and workflows, enhanced customer engagement, and flexible payment options that improve recovery rates while creating a better experience for borrowers.

"I've spent my career helping lenders adopt technology that makes life easier for them and their customers," said White. "The market is ready for a more intelligent, customer-centered approach, and that's what drew me to Blytz. I'm excited to work with our customers and partners as we grow and bring meaningful innovation to the market."

As lenders look for new ways to improve collections without increasing costs or creating more friction for borrowers, Blytz continues to invest in technology and leadership that help customers adapt to a rapidly changing market. White's experience across lending, technology, and business strategy will support the company's next phase of growth.

About Blytz

Blytz® is an intelligent payments and collections platform that helps lenders simplify payments, automate collections, and create personalized customer engagement at scale. The platform combines flexible payment technology with AI-powered outreach and automation to improve recovery rates, reduce manual work, and create a better experience for both lenders and borrowers.

Media Contact

Val Henderson, Blytz, 1 8016582212, [email protected], www.blytz.com

SOURCE Blytz