Blytz® Introduces Enhanced User Management and Workflow Innovations to Power Smarter Payments and Collections

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the recent evolution from BlytzPay® to Blytz®, the intelligent payments and collections platform today announced a new wave of platform enhancements focused on user management, operational visibility, and workflow efficiency. These updates further strengthen Blytz's mission to make every message pay, unifying payments, communication, and automation into a single, connected experience that helps businesses get paid faster and operate more intelligently.

Building on the momentum of the Blytz platform launch, these latest innovations give teams more control, clearer insights, and better tools to manage day-to-day collections performance without adding complexity.

"This latest release reflects exactly where Blytz is headed," commented Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO, Blytz. "We're not just improving payments, we're transforming how teams engage, prioritize, and perform across the entire collections lifecycle. It's about giving our customers the tools to move faster, stay focused, and create more predictable revenue."

Smarter User Management, Built for How Teams Actually Work

At the core of this release is a major step forward in user-level visibility and control, enabling organizations to better align activity with responsibility across teams.

Blytz has introduced enhanced filtering and notification capabilities that bring greater clarity and control to day-to-day operations. By aligning activity with ownership, teams can more easily focus on what's relevant to them without unnecessary noise.

The updated notification experience is more intuitive and streamlined, helping users quickly navigate activity and stay aligned with priorities. Personalized views ensure each user sees what matters most to their role, without impacting the broader team.

The result is a more focused, responsive user management workflow that enables teams to move faster, stay organized, and operate with greater precision across the platform.

"Blytz continues to advance in ways that make a real difference for our team," said Jenissa Rice, COO of Auto Liquidators. "With this latest release, the platform makes it even easier to see where to focus, stay on top of customer interactions, and keep things moving. The Blytz platform helps us work more efficiently while delivering a better experience for our customers."

New Workflow Tools to Drive Collector Efficiency

Blytz continues to evolve its platform with workflow enhancements that help collections teams work smarter and more efficiently. With improved visibility into worked account activity and clearer signals on where attention is needed, teams can better prioritize their efforts.

These updates also introduce more flexibility in how teams track and manage interactions, while maintaining accountability and consistency across users. The platform now makes it easier to identify opportunities, stay on top of follow-ups, and keep work moving forward.

Overall, these enhancements create a more structured, insight-driven approach to collections, helping teams maximize productivity and drive better outcomes.

Enhanced Payment Experience and Reporting

Blytz is also advancing the payment experience with improvements that increase transparency and simplify internal workflows. Users now have better access to transaction details and supporting documentation, making it easier to manage records and support customer needs.

On the customer side, updates to the auto payment experience provide greater clarity and flexibility, reducing confusion and improving confidence throughout the payment process.

Together, these enhancements deliver a smoother, more intuitive experience for both businesses and their customers, reinforcing Blytz's role as a modern, connected payments and collections platform.

As highlighted in recent industry analysis, many legacy platforms emphasize scale and complexity, often lacking intuitive, user-focused workflows or emotionally intelligent engagement tools. Blytz continues to differentiate by delivering a more modern, human-centered approach where payments and conversations happen in one motion to make every message pay.

All features are available immediately to Blytz users. Select functionality may be configurable at the merchant level.

About Blytz®

Blytz is how modern businesses get paid. Built as an intelligent payments and collections platform, Blytz replaces fragmented payment processes with automated workflows, AI-driven outreach, real-time engagement, and modern payment technology. With a suite of solutions including BlytzPay, BlytzCollect, and BlytzCash, businesses can turn the data inside their existing systems into automated conversations, frictionless payments, and real-time visibility. The outcome: faster payments, lighter workloads, and customer relationships that actually work in the real world. Learn more at blytz.com.

Media Contact

Val Henderson, Blytz, 1 8016582212, [email protected], www.blytz.com

SOURCE Blytz