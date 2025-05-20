BlytzPay and Ituran Announce Strategic Integration to Streamline Payment and GPS Vehicle Management for Auto Dealers and Lenders

"We're always impressed by what BlytzPay's platform can do for Drive Fast USA, and this new integration with Ituran delivers a unified, forward-looking solution to help us better manage risk and connect with our customers." ~Nathan Anderson, Dealer Principal at Drive Fast USA Post this

"We've always been impressed by what BlytzPay's platform can do for Drive Fast USA, and this new integration with Ituran GPS takes it to the next level by bringing together two innovative solutions to create one seamless experience," said Nathan Anderson, Dealer Principal at Drive Fast USA. "With the combined automation and support of both BlytzPay and Ituran GPS, we see a smarter, more connected future ahead of us—one where we can more effectively manage risk, streamline operations, and strengthen our customer relationships."

Key benefits of the BlytzPay-Ituran integration will include:

Unified workflow management from one system

Seamless automation of payment link delivery via text

Real-time GPS device information

Automatic starter enable commands upon payment completion

Effortless GPS command sending

"This partnership represents a major leap forward in automotive finance technology," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO of BlytzPay. "By integrating BlytzPay's real-time, text-based collections platform with Ituran's GPS and vehicle control capabilities, we're giving lenders the power to engage delinquent customers instantly, drive faster payments, and automate compliance—all without switching systems. It's a smarter way to collect and a better experience for the customer."

Ariad Sommer, CEO of Ituran USA, added: "Our collaboration with BlytzPay enables dealers and lenders to leverage GPS data in smarter, more proactive ways. Automating the enablement of vehicles once a payment is made not only ensures compliance but also builds trust between dealers and customers. It's a win for everyone involved."

This integration is now available to BlytzPay and Ituran clients nationwide. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.blytzpay.com or contact your account representative.

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. For more information, visit www.blytzpay.com.

About Ituran

Ituran USA provides advanced vehicle recovery solutions, leveraging Cutting-edge GPS technology to protect assets and mitigate risks for the BHPH industry. With a reputation for highest customer satisfaction, reliability, and innovation, Ituran USA delivers tailored services and comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of the automotive sector. www.ituranusa.com

Media Contact

Valerie Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 801-685-2212, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com

SOURCE BlytzPay