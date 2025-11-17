BlytzPay Announces General Availability of BlytzCollect™ Powered by AI, Bringing Automated Intelligence to Collections Calls

"BlytzPay is ahead of the game, bringing bold, innovative technology that helps us run more efficiently and reduce risk." ~ Kaleb Bryan, CEO, The Auto Cave Post this

Fully embedded in BlytzPay and seamlessly integrated to core systems, BlytzCollect enables lenders and finance companies to scale outbound collection and communication efforts without increasing staff workload. By combining BlytzPay's proven text-based engagement with advanced voice automation, the new solution can handle routine calls, provide payment options, and route sensitive cases to human agents, ultimately freeing teams to focus on complex or high-touch accounts.

"For too long, the payments process has been about chasing instead of connecting," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO and Founder of BlytzPay. "With BlytzCollect, we're giving organizations a way to collect faster while treating customers with dignity and respect. It's the next step in our mission to make every payment interaction a better experience."

Early adopters have reported significantly increased scale, fewer inbound calls, and high collector and customer satisfaction as a result of the BlytzCollect's AI voice outreach and personalized responses.

"We're thrilled to be among the early adopters of BlytzCollect and to help drive the use of AI in collections forward for our industry. It's exciting to be part of something that's reshaping how teams work and we can't wait to see where this takes our business," Theresa Greig, Vice President, RV Depot.

The launch marks another milestone in BlytzPay's Collections 3.0 evolution, which is a shift toward intelligent automation that replaces outdated solutions with flexible, conversational tools designed to accelerate the collections process and meet consumers where they are. To learn more visit blytzcollect.com

About BlytzPay

BlytzPay is the intelligent payments platform that helps merchants, lenders, and their customers connect in smarter, more human ways. By turning transactions into engagement, BlytzPay simplifies payments, reduces friction, and strengthens relationships. With conversational payments, flexible automation, and trusted partnerships, BlytzPay makes it easier for businesses to get paid and for people to pay the way they prefer. Learn more at blytzpay.com.

Media Contact

Val Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 8016582212, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com

SOURCE BlytzPay