BlytzPay Announces Strategic Integration with Emotive Software to Supercharge Customer Engagement and Collections

"This partnership is about more than just tech—it's about delivering solutions that address the challenges dealers and lenders face in reducing delinquency, reducing costs, and streamlining the customer experience." -Allen Dobbins, CEO and Founder of Emotive Software

Designed to unify CRM, Sales, Service, Lending, and Accounting functions with embedded AI and automation, Emotive ERP represents a seismic shift for independent auto finance companies seeking to eliminate outdated, fragmented systems. The BlytzPay integration adds to that value by enabling real-time, two-way texting and frictionless payment processing, helping dealers collect faster while providing customers with a better experience.

"This is more than an integration—our combined solutions offer a modern operating system for dealerships and lenders who are ready to grow," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder and CEO of BlytzPay. "We're proud to partner with Emotive Software to give auto finance companies the tools they need to drive collections, reduce costs, and serve customers with dignity."

The API integration between BlytzPay and Emotive Software empowers both platforms to work in perfect sync. The seamless connectivity enables Emotive Software customers to offer their borrowers a modern, intuitive payment experience that drives faster collections and improves customer satisfaction with the ability to:

Receive and pay invoices instantly via secure text or mobile interface

Schedule one-time or recurring payments with ease

Set up auto-pay to avoid missed due dates and reduce delinquency

Schedule out payments with patented promise to pay

Split payments across multiple cards and accounts

"We're thrilled to pioneer the integration of our new dealer management system with Emotive Software and BlytzPay, two rising stars, to deliver seamless payment processing, automated customer engagement, and enhanced operational efficiency in the buy-here, pay-here industry," said Jeff Owings, Owner of Owings Auto. "This collaboration positions us to better serve our customers and streamline our operations in ways that weren't possible before."

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. To learn more, visit www.blytzpay.com.

About Emotive Software, Inc.

Founded in 2022, Emotive Software is revolutionizing the auto sales and independent finance industry with its flagship product, Emotive ERP—an all-in-one platform that seamlessly integrates CRM, Sales, Service, Lending, and Accounting with AI-driven automation. Designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive profitability, Emotive ERP empowers businesses with real-time data insights and intuitive tools to optimize performance. Led by industry veteran Allen Dobbins and a leadership team with 50+ years of combined experience, Emotive Software is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms the way auto dealers and lenders operate. For more information, visit emotivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 (801) 658-2212, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com

