BlytzPay Celebrates Major Milestone: 100 Customers and Counting

"This isn't just a number—it's a testament to the trust our partners place in us every day," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO of BlytzPay. "Reaching 100 customers proves that our mission to create seamless, human-centered payment experiences is resonating with the industry. We're proud to serve these businesses and even more excited about what's ahead."

The announcement comes on the heels of BlytzPay being recognized at the inaugural Automotive Intelligence Awards, presented by Cherokee Media Group. The Utah company was named as one of four companies acknowledged for its groundbreaking contributions to the automotive industry through technology.

"We've been with BlytzPay since the early days, and it's been incredible to see how far they've come," said John Marrone, CFO of Brijay Group. "From day one, they've listened to our needs and delivered tools that truly make a difference. Reaching 100 customers doesn't surprise us one bit—it's well deserved."

As BlytzPay looks toward the future, its passionate team remains focused on expanding capabilities, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating the pace of innovation across the collections and payments landscape.

"We're just getting started," added Burkinshaw. "Hitting 100 customers is a meaningful milestone, but our eyes are on the future. We're committed to building tools that empower businesses, serve communities, and reshape the way people think about payments."

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. For more information, visit www.blytzpay.com.

