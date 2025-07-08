BlytzPay Names Lisa Kimball as Chief Product Officer to Lead Next Phase of Platform Innovation

BlytzPay's mission to make payments more empathetic and efficient for real people is not just timely—it's necessary. I'm excited to help scale this vision through thoughtful product design and smart infrastructure. Post this

Kimball served as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Strategic Programs at Finicity, a Mastercard company, where she played a key role in developing and launching cash flow underwriting and open banking products in collaboration with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Experian, and FICO, and was an integral part of the leadership team that helped drive MasterCard's acquisition of Finicity. Kimball was honored as Finovate's Fintech Woman of the Year 2020 for her groundbreaking work at Finicity on the launch of income verification solutions that powered cash flow underwriting and contributed to the development of Experian Boost. Prior to Finicity, she was Vice President of Partner Relations at Credit.com / Progrexion, where she led a strategic overhaul of the partner marketplace business, significantly improving operations and compliance efficiency.

Throughout her career, Kimball has built and led high-impact product teams at institutions including MUFG / Union Bank and Zions Bancorporation. She brings deep expertise in open banking, compliance, income verification, credit scoring innovations, and operational transformation—plus a passion for supporting startups and emerging tech.

"I've spent my career working at the intersection of trust, data, and financial access," said Kimball. "BlytzPay's mission to make payments more empathetic and efficient for real people is not just timely—it's necessary. I'm excited to help scale this vision through thoughtful product design and smart infrastructure."

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. To learn more, visit www.blytzpay.com.

