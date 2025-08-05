BlytzPay Names Matt Marderness SVP of Partnerships and Alliances

"I've spent my career helping businesses simplify complexity. At BlytzPay, I get to double down on that by working with partners who are equally committed to creating seamless, human-centered solutions, whether that's for lenders, borrowers, or anyone managing recurring payments." Post this

"BlytzPay is building something special—not just in terms of product, but in how they approach the entire ecosystem," said Marderness. "I've spent my career helping businesses simplify complexity. At BlytzPay, I get to double down on that by working with partners who are equally committed to creating seamless, human-centered solutions, whether that's for lenders, borrowers, or anyone managing recurring payments."

As SVP of Partnerships and Alliances, Marderness will lead BlytzPay's efforts to deepen relationships with software platforms, channel partners, and strategic alliances. His focus will be on delivering joint value and accelerating adoption through collaborative go-to-market programs.

"Matt brings a rare combination of experience, trust, and humility," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder and CEO of BlytzPay. "He understands the real-world needs of organizations and the people they serve, and he knows how to work with partners to deliver outcomes that last. I'm thrilled to have him on board as we continue to evolve what partnership looks like in fintech."

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. To learn more, visit www.blytzpay.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 801-658-2212, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com

SOURCE BlytzPay