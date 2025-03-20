BlytzPay Recognized as an Emerging Leader by Cherokee Media Group's Automotive Intelligence Awards

BlytzPay, a leading collections management platform, has been recognized as one of the honorees at the inaugural Automotive Intelligence Awards for its innovative contributions to the automotive industry. The company's platform, which enhances payment processing and customer engagement for automotive dealers and lenders, stood out for its ability to improve transactions and strengthen business relationships. BlytzPay will be formally recognized at the Auto Intel Summit in April 2025, alongside other award recipients.
DRAPER, Utah, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlytzPay, a leading collections management platform, has been recognized as one of the honorees at the inaugural Automotive Intelligence Awards, presented by Cherokee Media Group. The Utah company was named as one of four companies acknowledged for groundbreaking contributions to the automotive industry through technology.
The Automotive Intelligence Awards celebrate innovators who are transforming key aspects of the automotive sector. BlytzPay's innovative platform, which speeds up payments and enhances customer engagement for automotive dealers and lenders, stood out for its ability to improve the payments experience, streamline collections, and build stronger relationships between businesses and their customers. BlytzPay's commitment to intelligent automation and seamless payment solutions has set a new standard for the industry.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized among such innovative companies in the automotive space," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder & CEO of BlytzPay. "This award is a testament to our groundbreaking work in revolutionizing the payments experience for automotive dealers and lenders. BlytzPay is changing the way the industry handles transactions, creating more durable relationships between businesses and their customers. We're just getting started, and this recognition reinforces that we're on the path to shaping the future of the automotive payments space."
In addition to BlytzPay, the other recipients of this prestigious award include DealerClub, RockED, and SelectFI. These companies have all demonstrated exceptional potential in the realms of automotive technology and innovation.
BlytzPay, alongside the other honorees, will be formally recognized in the April edition of Auto Fin Journal and at the upcoming Auto Intel Summit, taking place April 8-10, 2025, at the Embassy Suites in Cary, North Carolina. During the summit, BlytzPay will participate in panel discussions alongside other industry leaders and innovators.
For more information on BlytzPay and its transformative payment solutions, please visit www.blytzpay.com.
Media Contact
Val Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 3853476675, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com
SOURCE BlytzPay
Share this article