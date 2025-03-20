BlytzPay Recognized as an Emerging Leader by Cherokee Media Group's Automotive Intelligence Awards

BlytzPay's commitment to intelligent automation and seamless payment solutions has set a new standard for the industry. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized among such innovative companies in the automotive space," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder & CEO of BlytzPay. "This award is a testament to our groundbreaking work in revolutionizing the payments experience for automotive dealers and lenders. BlytzPay is changing the way the industry handles transactions, creating more durable relationships between businesses and their customers. We're just getting started, and this recognition reinforces that we're on the path to shaping the future of the automotive payments space."

In addition to BlytzPay, the other recipients of this prestigious award include DealerClub, RockED, and SelectFI. These companies have all demonstrated exceptional potential in the realms of automotive technology and innovation.

BlytzPay, alongside the other honorees, will be formally recognized in the April edition of Auto Fin Journal and at the upcoming Auto Intel Summit, taking place April 8-10, 2025, at the Embassy Suites in Cary, North Carolina. During the summit, BlytzPay will participate in panel discussions alongside other industry leaders and innovators.

For more information on BlytzPay and its transformative payment solutions, please visit www.blytzpay.com.

Media Contact

Val Henderson, BlytzPay, 1 3853476675, [email protected], www.blytzpay.com

