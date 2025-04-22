BlytzPay Unveils AI Voice Collector at BHPH United Summit, Ushering in a New Era of Self-Service Collections

"BlytzPay's AI Voice Collector is exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution we need. We're excited to be early adopters and can't wait to see it in action." Post this

"BlytzPay's new AI Voice Collector is a game-changer for the industry," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO of BlytzPay. "Our goal has always been to bring compassion, convenience, and intelligence to collections—and with this new technology, we're doing just that. AI Voice Collector will empower our customers to take control of their payments, while providing collections teams with rich insights and automation that will drive true results."

BlytzPay's AI Voice Collector empowers businesses with a smarter way to manage accounts receivable by automating calls, offering real-time personalization, and negotiating payments while staying within pre-set business rules. It also supports payment scheduling and collection, wallet access, and the ability to transfer calls to a live representative when needed, making it a powerful tool to streamline operations and boost recovery rates.

Key capabilities of the AI Voice Collector include:

Enabling self-service payments via interactive voice technology

Personalizing call experiences based on customer information

Launching targeted call campaigns based on due dates and past-due thresholds

Negotiating Promise-To-Pay arrangements within company-defined parameters

Allowing partial payments and flexible scheduling, based on rules driven by the individual needs and objectives of each dealer

Collect a customer payment

Seamless transfer to live agents when needed

Sending actionable call data to collections and operations teams for training and future learnings

Early adopters like Coast to Coast Motors are excited to bring the AI Voice Collector to their teams.

"We've been looking for a way to improve the customer experience while also creating efficiency in our internal collections process," said April Hanson, Market Director at Coast to Coast Motors. "BlytzPay's AI Voice Collector is exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution we need. We're excited to be early adopters and can't wait to see it in action."

BlytzPay will be showcasing the AI Voice Collector and providing live demos in their opportunity room during the BHPH United conference. Attendees are invited to stop by, experience the power of intelligent collections, and learn how AI can elevate their business. In addition, Robyn Burkinshaw will present a session titled "Text to Collect: Crafting Campaigns that Get Results" in Garage Bay 7 on Thursday, April 24 between 1:30 and 4:30 PM.

For more information about AI Voice Collector, visit www.blytzpay.com/ai-voice-collector.

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is a collections management platform that speeds up payments and boosts customer engagement, helping automotive dealers and lenders build stronger, more durable relationships. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. For more information, visit www.blytzpay.com.

