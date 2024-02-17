BMI Assists in Sale of another Metal Fabrication & Mechanical Contracting Business

This transaction continues BMI's track record for facilitating successful acquisitions of metal fabricators and mechanical contractors. Post this

For 38 years, SmitHahn Company has been a prominent figure in the mechanical contracting industry, offering a wide array of services such as welding, fabrication, erection, rigging, millwright, and engineering. Their expertise extends to design-build, maintenance, repairs, and emergency services, making them a trusted partner in industrial and commercial projects. SmitHahn has built enduring relationships with clients across diverse sectors including Chemical, Plastic, Metal, Pharmaceuticals, Power, Cement, and more, demonstrating their versatility and commitment to meeting their clients' needs.

GMAC Holdings is a family investment company with holdings in Pennsylvania.

About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions:

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a leading advisory firm specializing in M&A transactions between $3 and $150 million, offering expert guidance and tailored solutions to clients in various industries including manufacturing. BMI provides clients with customized strategies to achieve their financial and growth objectives.

BMI has been in business for over 15 years and has offices in New York, Charlotte, Raleigh, Philadelphia, and Lehigh Valley. Securities transactions are handled through StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA and SIPC, which is not affiliated with BMI. For more information, visit www.bmimergers.com.

BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.

