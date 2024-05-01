BMI Exhibits at AACRAO and Continues Higher Education Relationships

Digitization projects aren't typically emergencies. We've worked with so many of these organizations that we understand much about their cycles and can work together to create a lasting, effective solution. Post this

BMI Account Executive Jake Walker, who has worked with higher education institutions for more than 10 years, says this: "Digitization projects aren't typically emergencies. Registrars, admissions officers, and records admins want to digitize but sometimes the resources aren't available to move on it right away. The AACRAO conference is a great way to stay in touch with people I've met over the years and help them determine how to move forward with scanning based on their individual circumstances. They may take months or years to develop to fruition, but we've worked with so many of these organizations that we understand much about their cycles and can work together to create a lasting, effective solution."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

