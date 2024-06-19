BMI Exhibits at FACRAO During 15th Annual Higher Education Summit

The FACRAO conference is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Florida's higher education professionals and demonstrate how our digitization solutions can transform their records management. Post this

BMI specializes in helping university and college registrars convert their microfilm and paper student records into accessible, digital formats. Tailored solutions ensure that institutions can efficiently manage and preserve their vital documents. By attending the FACRAO Annual Summit, BMI reaffirms its commitment to supporting the educational community in Florida.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

