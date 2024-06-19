BMI Exhibits at FACRAO During 15th Annual Higher Education Summit

FACRAO held its 15th annual summit in St. Petersburg, and BMI joined again as an exhibitor to reconnect with clients and forge new relationships.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems is excited to announce our continued participation in the Florida Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (FACRAO) Annual Summit. Jake Walker, BMI's primary education account executive, exhibited at the conference and showcased solutions for digitizing university and college records.
Jake has been a dedicated attendee of the FACRAO conference for many years, forming strong connections with registrars and admissions officers throughout Florida. His extensive experience and numerous successful projects have solidified BMI Imaging Systems' reputation as a leader in the document digitization field. "The FACRAO conference is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Florida's higher education professionals and demonstrate how our digitization solutions can transform their records management," said Walker.
BMI specializes in helping university and college registrars convert their microfilm and paper student records into accessible, digital formats. Tailored solutions ensure that institutions can efficiently manage and preserve their vital documents. By attending the FACRAO Annual Summit, BMI reaffirms its commitment to supporting the educational community in Florida.
About BMI
Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.
Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.
As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.
Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.
