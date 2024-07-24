BMI Imaging Exhibits At NACM 2024 In New Orleans, Court Professionals

The company's services are designed to meet the stringent requirements of the criminal justice and court systems, ensuring that sensitive information is handled with care and integrity. Post this

As a CJIS-listed and SOC 2 Type II audited organization, BMI is committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. The company's services are designed to meet the stringent requirements of the criminal justice and court systems, ensuring that sensitive information is handled with care and integrity.

"We're excited to exhibit at the NACM 2024 Annual Conference and connect with court professionals from around the nation," said Jim Detrick, Sales Account Executive and Vice President at BMI. "Our team is dedicated to helping courts transition from hard copy to digital formats, enhancing their efficiency and security, and providing long-term hosting solutions for data access. We always look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can make a significant impact on court operations."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., 408.736.7444, [email protected], http://www.bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.