BMI Imaging Exhibits At PACRAO 2023 Conference in Portland

These institutions face many challenges, with vast archives of hard-copy student records and outdated microfilm and microfiche collections posing significant operational hurdles. The transition to digital, therefore, is not just a convenience but a transformative step towards efficiency and security in record-keeping.

Jake Walker, an Account Executive with extensive experience in the higher education sector, emphasizes the dual concerns of cost and security that institutions face. "Our clients manage extensive record collections that are in constant use. Addressing the financial and security aspects is paramount. We pride ourselves on delivering cost-effective digitization services while ensuring data protection throughout the project lifecycle," says Walker.

A veteran attendee of PACRAO, Walker adds, "The conference has always been a highlight of my year. Engaging with the community, sharing insights, and forge lasting relationships is a pleasure. Each year, I leave the Pacific Northwest with invaluable experiences and look forward to continuing this tradition."

BMI's commitment to advancing the digital capabilities of higher education institutions remains steadfast as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of PACRAO by fostering meaningful discussions and showcasing their expertise in streamlining and securing the management of academic records.

