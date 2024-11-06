BMI Imaging Systems Celebrates Milestone with the 100th Issue of The Digital Imaging Newsletter

Since its inception in early 2021, The Digital Imaging Newsletter from BMI Imaging Systems has delivered a wealth of insights on digital imaging, data migration, and document digitization to over 450 subscribers. Now in its 100th edition, this milestone underscores BMI's commitment to keeping clients and partners informed and empowered in the ever-evolving field of digital records management.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the 100th issue of The Digital Imaging Newsletter, a resource for professionals and organizations interested in the latest trends and developments in digital imaging and data management. Launched in early 2021, the newsletter has steadily grown its audience to over 450 subscribers who rely on BMI's expertise in digitizing and securely hosting client records. Each issue features updates on critical services, including microfilm and microfiche scanning, aperture card conversion, secure hosting solutions, and paper-to-digital transformations, reflecting BMI's dedication to advancing secure, accessible digital records.
In addition to covering a range of digital conversion topics, each newsletter issue includes informative videos from the Digital Imaging Channel on YouTube, articles on new technologies and approaches to document management, and event announcements such as webinars. This mix of content aims to equip readers with practical insights and actionable strategies to better manage and secure their information assets. Industries from both public and private sectors, including healthcare, education, insurance, and government, find valuable knowledge that supports their goals in digital transformation and legacy data migration.
"We're thrilled to reach this 100-issue milestone and continue to grow the newsletter's impact," said Will Whitney, President & CEO at BMI. "Our goal is to serve as a trusted resource, providing updates and advice that help our readers make informed decisions about digitization and secure data management. We look forward to expanding our readership and continuing to offer insights that empower our subscribers in their digital journeys."
About BMI
Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.
Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.
As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.
Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.
